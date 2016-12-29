These are the best ADOT signs of 2016, as voted by you

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: We're lucky to have your freeway signs, ADOT. (Photo: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Arizona drivers have gotten laughs and important reminders from roadway signs in 2016.

The Arizona Department of Transportation got attention for funny signs with messages like "DRINKING & DRIVING GO TOGETHER LIKE PEAS & GUAC," which we all know is a terrible combination.

Then came the Star Wars signs, topical to the 2015 release of The Force Awakens. In 2016, we had Star Trek messages, Adele covers, Pokemon Go and more food puns.

ADOT is hosting a poll for the best 2016 sign. Place your vote here: ADOT.gov

As of this story, here's the top 10:

10. BUCKLING UP IS A GAME-WINNING DECISION

9. SPRING BREAKERS: DOES MOM APPROVE OF YOUR DRIVING?

8. DESIGNATE A DRIVER BEFORE YOU FILL UP YOUR RED PARTY CUP

7. MUMMY KNOWS BEST, WRAP YOURSELF IN A SEAT BELT

6. DESIGNATED DRIVERS MAKE THE BEST NEW YEAR'S DATES

PHOTOS: More ADOT signs

5. POKEMON GO IS A NO-GO WHEN DRIVING

4. DUMB DRIVERS & SMARTPHONES DON'T MIX

3. MASH POTATOES NOT YOUR HEAD, BUCKLE UP

2. GOBBLE, GOBBLE, GO EASY ON THE THROTTLE

1. HELLO FROM THE OTHER SIDE, BUCKLE UP AND STAY ALIVE

Copyright 2016 KPNX