The Grand Canyon's North Rim is now open! Here's how to plan your trip.

The patio at the lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park (Photo: National Park Service)

Today kicks off the Grand Canyon's North Rim's season after damage to the Grand Canyon water pipeline was repaired ahead of schedule.

Nearly 400 feet of the water pipeline were found damaged or missing earlier this spring. The damage was caused by rockslides as a result from heavy winter storms. Park maintenance began repairing the pipeline April 28 and hurried as to not delay the opening of the North Rim.

The National Park Service opened the North Rim Monday morning, and it will remain open through Oct. 15.

While the more popular South Rim (only 10 percent of canyon-goers visit the North Rim) is open all year long, there are things to do and see that are unique to the North Rim.

North vs. South

• The North Rim has a short season because of snow during the winter months.

• The North Rim is over 8,000 feet in elevation. The South Rim elevations average 7,000 feet.

• The South Rim is the most accessible part of the park, but the North Rim is more wild and secluded.

• The hike from the South Rim to the North Rim is 21 miles long, but a drive from the South Rim to the North Rim is 220 miles and will take 5 hours.

Where to eat and drink

• Grand Canyon Lodge Dining Room: The lodge is located right on the rim and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are required for dinner. If you don’t have a reservation, enjoy the evening buffet in the Main Lodge Auditorium. Dinner and a view!

• Roughrider Saloon: The saloon is in the Grand Canyon Lodge complex and offers alcoholic beverages.

Where to stay

• The Grand Canyon Lodge: Since it is the only lodge in the park on the North Rim side, you're encouraged to book well in advance.

• Kaibab Lodge: A quiet, technology-free lodge just 5 miles from the North Rim entrance.

• North Rim Campground: A reservation is suggested as the campground fills up most days. Expect restrooms, campsite grills and coin-operated laundry and showers. RVs and pets are permitted.

Where to take photos

• Bright Angel Point: Take a short half-mile round-trip hike on this paved tail for some awesome panoramic views.

• Point Imperial drive: This scenic drive is 11 miles long and takes you to a rim overlook which is over 8,800 feet in elevation, the highest in the Grand Canyon.

© 2017 KPNX-TV