Texas physician, mom mourned after body discovered in Grand Canyon

Sarah Beadle (Photo: WFAA)

Dr. Sarah Beadle was said to be an experienced hiker who'd traversed the Grand Canyon before. But it was on one of the canyon's popular trails Tuesday that the Fort Worth mother and physician was last seen. The temperature that day was 105 degrees.

"The trail that Sarah was hiking on is the South Kaibab trail," said Kirby Shedlowski, of the National Parks Service. "It is the shorter of the two trails to reach the bottom of the Grand Canyon. However that trail has limited shade and no water accessibility on it."

RELATED: Body of missing Texas woman found at bottom of Grand Canyon

Beadle's husband, Scott, posted on Facebook that Sarah had been hiking with their daughter and nephew when they ran out of water. He wrote that she left them in a "safe location while she went ahead to get water and some help. Somewhere along the trail she made a wrong turn and got lost. The park rangers suspect she died of heat exhaustion."

The National Park Service won't confirm if that is indeed how Beadle died. They say the medical examiner in Arizona's Coconino County is investigating.

The children were discovered safe by another hiker.

Baylor, Scott & White confirms Beadle worked at the Baylor Emergency Medical Center of Keller, where she was an ER doctor.

"Dr. Beadle was a beloved member of our team and she'll be missed by all with whom she came in contact, having worked at the medical center for a year and a half," the told WFAA. "We would like to thank the dedicated first responders and search teams who worked tirelessly yesterday."

A neighbor outside the family's north Fort Worth home asked for privacy Thursday. She said it's not just the family mourning; the families of the 20 or so children on their street who love the Beadles are mourning, too.

© 2017 WFAA-TV