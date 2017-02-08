Tempe nonprofit helps refugees come to Arizona

Lifting Hands International has a shed of supplies in Tempe.(Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Lifting Hands International is an organization that provides essentials to refugees moving to America.

"We have vacuums, we have furniture, we have couches high to the ceiling," said Nicole Earl, the assistant director for the nonprofit.

Inside a Tempe storage shed, she showed donated items of everything a family moving into their first apartment would need.

"In the spring, we were invited by our church to get involved and help refugees," Earl said.

The organization began early last year.

"Probably a common misconception about refugees," she said, "is that they are here to do us harm and most of these families have been in camps for years and years and they are just wanting the best things for their families. They just want to give their kids love and support and they want a safe environment."

When asked about the recent refugee ban going through federal courts, Earl said the organization wouldn't be affected.

"We aren't concerned about the ban," she said. "We are hoping that this ban will help people and communities look further into the vetting process to make sure that it is thoroughly taken care of and also that when they do arrive, they are safe and secure and that their community is safe and secure."

