Tempe father mistaken for human trafficker by Southwest flight attendant

Brian Smith of Tempe, with his adopted daughter, Georgiana, date unknown. (Photo: Brian Smith)

TEMPE, Ariz. – The family of a man questioned by officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport—suspected of human trafficking with his daughter as the victim—said Southwest Airlines needs to update its employee training.

It happened Wednesday, and Renee and Brian Smith said they didn’t want the airline to stop working to prevent human trafficking, they just want to make sure its employees are trained on the diversity of today’s families so actual victims don’t fall through the cracks.

When Brian and his daughter, Georgiana, landed at Sky Harbor, they never expected to be greeted by two officers at the gate.

“The one officer starts walking with me and I just think, it’s just a random interview,” Brian Smith said, adding, “they just mentioned that the flight attendant had some concerns with the passenger that I was with."

The attendant’s concern – that his 16-year-old-daughter—adopted from China—may be a victim of human trafficking.

Brian Smith wondered, “Are people properly trained, you know, at Southwest … will I be profiled because I have an Asian daughter?”

Mom and big brother were on the same flight, but sitting one row behind.

“If they’re making mistakes, then they could do a better job,” Renee Smith said.

Other than their daughter not being Caucasian like them, the Smiths were confused about what may have been behind the concerns.

“With the proper training or the proper questions, rather than, ‘Do you want a drink? ‘Do you want a snack?’ This could’ve all been avoided,” Brian Smith said.

Southwest Airlines emailed 12 News the following statement:

"We extend a heartfelt apology to the family who flies often with us. Following conversations with authorities on the ground after the flight, we’re continuing our conversation with the family and with our Employees whose vigilance is aimed at aiding law enforcement in successfully stopping a growing number of trafficking situations. Our Flight Attendants undergo training to recognize expert-identified, common behavioral indicators of such situations. A look at Southwest’s workforce and the hundreds of thousands of Customers we carry everyday highlights a celebration of diversity that’s at the Heart of Southwest’s every success."

The Smiths said Thursday, in a day when families come in all colors, shapes and sizes, awareness and training needed to keep up for the safety of all children.

“When profiling takes place, they’re missing real victims because they’re focusing on people who aren’t victims,” Renee said.

Renee worried about the impact on Georgiana, who is diagnosed with a communication disorder.

“She processes things different than people who don’t have that disorder,” Renee explained.

The Smiths said Thursday afternoon, after calling the airline Wednesday, they had yet to hear back.

