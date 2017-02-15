Tear gas cloud travels four blocks, hits Florence elementary students

Fire department treated several students at Florence K-8 on Feb. 15, 2017 after a tear gas cloud traveled from a training exercise at a state prison to the school. (Photo: 12 News)

FLORENCE, Ariz. - Students at Florence K-8 were being treated for minor eye and skin irritation Wednesday after a tear gas cloud blew four blocks from a training exercise at a state prison.

The state Department of Corrections was conducting the training exercise which officials say has been done routinely without incident in the past.

According to the school district, school staff members reported students were entering the cafeteria during lunch complaining of burning eyes, throat and coughing.

The school was put on its "rainy day schedule" preventing other students from going outside and the Florence Fire Department was called.

Eight students initially had symptoms and approximately 25 students were examined by the fire department, according to the school district.

No students were taken to the hospital, the district said, and parents were notified immediately.

"The Florence Unified School District has had a long and successful partnership with the Florence Prison," the school district said in a statement Wednesday. "This is the first incident of its kind in our history and we will work together with them to ensure it never happens again."

The DOC says it has already taken actions to prevent something like this from happening again.

