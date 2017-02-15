Tear gas cloud travels four blocks, hits Florence elementary students

FLORENCE, Ariz. - Students at Florence K-8 were being treated for minor eye and skin irritation Wednesday after a tear gas cloud blew four blocks from a training exercise at a state prison.
The state Department of Corrections was conducting the training exercise which officials say has been done routinely without incident in the past.
According to the school district, school staff members reported students were entering the cafeteria during lunch complaining of burning eyes, throat and coughing.
The school was put on its "rainy day schedule" preventing other students from going outside and the Florence Fire Department was called.
Eight students initially had symptoms and approximately 25 students were examined by the fire department, according to the school district.
