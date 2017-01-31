Sweat lodge negligent homicide convict sees civil rights restored

James Arthur Ray in court Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Virginia Brown doesn’t hold back when talking about the man convicted in the death of her daughter.

“He is either lying or he is delusional. He concerns me and that makes him dangerous,” Brown said. “He has not taken responsibility for his actions.”

Kirby Brown was one of three people who died during a sweat lodge ceremony in Sedona back in 2009. James Arthur Ray set up the self-help retreat and oversaw the ceremony.

Ray was arrested a year later and convicted of three counts of negligent homicide but found not guilty of manslaughter. The self-help guru, as some call him, served two years before being released in 2013.

“I know there has been a lot of pain,” he said. “I wish all the pain past seven years go away and we can start fair to heal and move forward.”

The motivational speaker was back in Arizona on Wednesday asking the court to reinstate his civil rights and set aside his guilty conviction.

The families of two of the victims killed in the incident were also in court, hoping to convince the judge setting aside the conviction “would cause pain” and was not in the best interest of others.

Jane Shore, James Shore’s mother, sat next to her daughter and the Brown family in the front row of the courthouse. Shore expressed to the court the impact her son’s death has had on the family.

She then told the judge it would best come from her granddaughter.

Arita Shore spoke on the telephone from Colorado, telling the court “it is not fair” to set aside the conviction. She was not even a teenager when her father died.

“I haven’t been able to hug my dad or even have a father figure in my life because of James Ray, “said Shore.

Ray told the court he was sorry for what happened.

“There are no words that can express my grief,” he told the judge.

He also explained how the conviction would still be part of his record, but setting it aside would allow him to travel abroad without hassle.

Ray has continued his self-healing seminars and says the conviction has caused problems traveling internationally.

The victim’s families want Ray to stop conducting his healing workshops.

“He wants to go mine Canada for money,” said Kirby Brown’s father George.

The court proceeding lasted only about 45 minutes. Judge Michael Bluff ruled that Ray can have his civil rights restored but decided against setting aside the conviction. Bluff told the court “not enough time has passed” when denying Ray’s request.

The victim’s families were pleased with the outcome.

“I’m quite satisfied for the time being,” said George Brown.

Ray called the judge’s ruling “fair” and was pleased to get his civil rights restored.

Judge Bluff said Ray could file a motion at a later date to have the conviction set aside but did not give any specifics on how long that should be.

