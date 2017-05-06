Suspect in murder of Arizona couple arrested after pursuit in Colorado

Michael and Nora Dimura (Photo: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

RED LAKE, Ariz. - More than 200 members of the Red Lake community are sleeping easier Saturday after learning a suspect is in custody in the murder of Michael and Nora Dimuria.

“As far as I know, they didn’t have an enemy in the world,” a neighbor said.

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office found the couple’s bodies.

The husband and wife are remembered for going out of their way to help others.

While the community searched for answers, police continued their investigation, looking for a Jeep Liberty.

Officers got a tip Saturday morning that a potential suspect was in the couple’s Jeep – on the run in Dolores County, Colorado.

Sheriff’s deputies there found the Jeep, but the man who had been at the wheel ended up ditching the SUV, hopping into another car and leading them on a high-speed chase.

Derrick Shawn, 29, was arrested on outstanding warrants and is in custody in Colorado.

Arizona detectives are making their way up to Colorado to question Shawn.

