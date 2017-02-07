Suspect in Arizona crime spree arrested in California

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) - A man wanted in connection with a crime spree last weekend in northwestern Arizona has been arrested in California.
Bullhead City police announced Monday that 23-year-old Adam Max Dial was taken into custody by the San Bernardino Sheriff's office in Needles, California.
He now is awaiting extradition to Bullhead City.
Police say Dial allegedly stole a vehicle in Needles, burglarized two Fort Mohave-area stores, committed armed robbery at a store in Fort Mohave and stole another vehicle from a Bullhead City dealership before fleeing Arizona.
It was unclear Monday if Dial has a lawyer yet.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
