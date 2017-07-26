Suspect arrested, baby safe after Amber Alert activated in Yuma

Alfredo Lopez. (Photo: ADOT)

YUMA, Ariz. - A child who, police say, was abducted from Yuma Wednesday morning has been found.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the Amber Alert was activated in Arizona Wednesday morning.

The alert was activated for infant Azriel Lopez who had been abducted by his non-custodial father -- 23-year-old Alfredo Lopez.

Lopez also committed three counts of aggravated assault during the abduction, according to DPS.

Yuma police said Alfredo Lopez was arrested.

