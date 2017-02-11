Suspect arrested after leading troopers on I-17 chase

David Matthew Milligan (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - A suspect is in custody after he tried to flee from troopers Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they were called to a non-injury collision along Interstate 17 south of New River around 7 p.m. when the Arizona Department of Transportation notified them about another collision north of that scene.

At the other crash scene, a vehicle had slammed into a right-of-way fence on the right side of the highway, troopers said. A trooper saw a man running southbound in one of the lanes at the scene and tried to tell him to stop and leave the roadway, according to DPS.

DPS said the suspect continued to the scene of the first crash, entered an unlocked SUV and drove away southbound.

The pursuit continued on Interstate 17 to Greenway Road, where the suspect got out and started running away, troopers said.

According to DPS, the trooper managed to take the suspect into custody in the northbound lanes at Greenway road.

The suspect, identified as David Matthew Milligan, 29, assaulted the trooper while resisting arrest, resulting in minor injuries to the trooper, DPS said.

Troopers said Milligan faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated DUI for driving with a suspended license, theft of a means of transport and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

