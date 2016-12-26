Study shows golf is big business in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new study from the University of Arizona finds golf is big business in Arizona.
The most recent numbers show the golf industry raked in nearly $4 billion in 2014.
Most of that was generated from sales at golf facilities themselves -- while about $1 billion was brought in from tourism related to the golf industry.
The study also found more than 32 percent of golfers in 2014 were visiting from another state.
