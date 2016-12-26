Study shows golf is big business in Arizona

Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the 16th during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Feb 6, 2016. (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new study from the University of Arizona finds golf is big business in Arizona.

The most recent numbers show the golf industry raked in nearly $4 billion in 2014.

Most of that was generated from sales at golf facilities themselves -- while about $1 billion was brought in from tourism related to the golf industry.

The study also found more than 32 percent of golfers in 2014 were visiting from another state.

Copyright 2016 KPNX