This aircraft made an emergency landing 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City. No injuries reported. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff's office)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency landing about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

Deputies say the Diamond aircraft fixed-wing single-engine plane lost oil pressure.

The pilot, 20-year-old Keita Kojima, is from Goodyear. Kojima was the only person on board and was not injured.

The plane has only minimal damage.

