Student found dead at Sierra Vista elementary school

Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista was put on lockdown Tuesday because of a deadly shooting.

The Sierra Vista Unified School District, which is assisting the Palominas District during the incident, released a statement saying it was a student suicide.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received an active shooter call at 9:22 a.m. and the school went into lockdown.

After finding the victim, investigators determined there were no other threats. Students were sent to Sierra Springs Church to meet their parents.

The district released the following statement:

At 9:22 am on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an active shooter at Coronado Elementary School. The school went into lockdown. Deputies responded, made entry, and found a male student down in the bathroom. After clearing the school of any other possible threats, (none found), the school is now in a reunification process at Sierra Springs Church, 3574 Paseo Santa Clara, in Sierra Vista.

The student passed by suicide. The identity of the student is being withheld pending notification of family members. The student does not have any siblings at our school district.

We are offering counseling and PIO support to the Palominas district. Please keep the students and staff of the Palominas Elementary School District in your thoughts and prayers.

