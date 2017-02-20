Stormy weekend leaves impressive snow total at Arizona Snowbowl

View of snow and a gorgeous sky over Arizona Snowbowl on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Snowbowl)

It's a Presidents Day gift to Arizona snowboarders and skiers, courtesy of Mother Nature.

A stormy weekend dropped a total of over 16 inches of snow on Arizona Snowbowl.

Snowbowl shared a gorgeous photo from northern Arizona Monday morning announcing the impressive snow total.

