Stormy weekend leaves impressive snow total at Arizona Snowbowl

It's a Presidents Day gift to Arizona snowboarders and skiers, courtesy of Mother Nature.
A stormy weekend dropped a total of over 16 inches of snow on Arizona Snowbowl.
Snowbowl shared a gorgeous photo from northern Arizona Monday morning announcing the impressive snow total.
16" storm total with a gorgeous cloud inversion this morning! Happy #presidentsday Monday everyone! #azsb #flagstaff #arizona pic.twitter.com/aYeoYIyYwM— Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) February 20, 2017
For more information and a full snow report, visit arizonasnowbowl.com
