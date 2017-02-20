KPNX
Stormy weekend leaves impressive snow total at Arizona Snowbowl

12 News , KPNX 9:48 AM. MST February 20, 2017

It's a Presidents Day gift to Arizona snowboarders and skiers, courtesy of Mother Nature.

A stormy weekend dropped a total of over 16 inches of  snow on Arizona Snowbowl.

Snowbowl shared a gorgeous photo from northern Arizona Monday morning announcing the impressive snow total.

For more information and a full snow report, visit arizonasnowbowl.com

