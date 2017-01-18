(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Over the next few months, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will be testing the water supplies of more than 1,000 schools across the state, specifically for lead.

The agency says the move is strictly a precaution that was prompted after concerns grew about water safety in the aftermath of the problems experienced in Flint, Michigan, where residents say they were exposed to high levels of lead and other toxins in their drinking water.

Schools with buildings built before 1987 and a student population with pre-kindergarten or day care students were top priority. Campuses in specific zip codes deemed to be at "higher risk" were also included.

Administrators will receive a kit with instructions on how to collect a water sample that will be submitted for testing. The results can take anywhere from five to 14 days and the agency hopes to have all tests completed by the end of June.

The initiative will cost about $850,000 and is being funded out of the state's budget.

The results for each school will be updated weekly and if a school is found to be out of compliance, the ADEQ has established corrective actions that will be implemented.

