State Route 89A closed near Sedona while FBI investigates

State Route 89A is closed north of Sedona for a law enforcement situation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said southbound traffic is stopped at Forest Highlands while northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said its troopers are assisting the FBI in an investigation.

12 News has reached out to multiple agencies and is awaiting more information on the situation.

