State Route 89A closed near Sedona for shooting involving feds

State Route 89A is closed north of Sedona after a shooting involving a federal officer, according to the FBI.

One person has been hospitalized, but the officer involved was not injured, an FBI spokesperson said.

The injured person's condition is not known.

ADOT said southbound traffic is stopped at Forest Highlands while northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are working with the FBI on the case.

UPDATE: Southbound traffic is being turned around at Forest Highlands. Northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5. #aztraffic https://t.co/VQUbcEXTym — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 6, 2018

