Spectacular gif captures lightning lighting up sky over Wickenburg

Gif captures moment of lightning strike in Wickenburg. (Photo: Reddit screenshot)

"Fantastic!" That's how one person described the lightning flashing in a gif that was posted to Reddit.

The short time-lapse-like clip was uploaded to the site by user ggfergu.

According to ggfergu, the shot shows a storm over Wickenburg Tuesday night. The post reached the top of both the Phoenix and Arizona subreddits and the gif has over 10,000 views.

The gif captured the build up moments before a bolt of lightning was unleashed by the storm.

It's nearly impossible to stop form watching it over and over again.

