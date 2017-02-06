KPNX
Close

'Space capsule' appears near Casa Grande

12 News , KPNX 12:10 PM. MST February 06, 2017

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - In bizarre Arizona news, a space capsule was found Monday morning along Interstate 10 just outside Casa Grande.

Sorry, it's not aliens. This capsule -- once a cement-mixer drum -- was the creation of an artist, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS tweeted a photo of the capsule saying an artist's creative side sparked quite the commotion on the I-10 Monday morning.

 

DPS says artist Jack Millard is behind the weird display.

According to his representatives, Millard installed the piece on private property Sunday, with the rancher's permission. He even included a vintage parachute to add to  the illusion of authenticity. 

Soon after, Millard's representatives said, several people called 911 to report the "capsule" sighting. Multiple law-enforcement officers responded to check it out, finding everything safe. 

PHOTOS: 'Space capsule' appears off I-10

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories