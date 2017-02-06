'Space capsule' appears near Casa Grande

A "space capsule" was found along I-10 just outside Casa Grande. Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Arizona DPS)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - In bizarre Arizona news, a space capsule was found Monday morning along Interstate 10 just outside Casa Grande.

Sorry, it's not aliens. This capsule -- once a cement-mixer drum -- was the creation of an artist, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS tweeted a photo of the capsule saying an artist's creative side sparked quite the commotion on the I-10 Monday morning.

DPS says artist Jack Millard is behind the weird display.

DPS says artist Jack Millard is behind the weird display.

According to his representatives, Millard installed the piece on private property Sunday, with the rancher's permission. He even included a vintage parachute to add to the illusion of authenticity.

Soon after, Millard's representatives said, several people called 911 to report the "capsule" sighting. Multiple law-enforcement officers responded to check it out, finding everything safe.

