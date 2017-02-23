Southern Arizona cops find 633 pounds of marijuana in truck bed

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

ORACLE, Ariz. - Pinal County sheriff's deputies found 633 pounds of marijuana in a truck bed Friday morning just north of Oracle.

They stopped the truck for speeding on Highway 77, a release from the sheriff's office said, and found the marijuana wrapped with layers of plastic, dryer sheets and tar paper.

David Frank Vanelsacker, the 43-year-old driver, was arrested and taken to the Pinal County Jail on drug trafficking charges.

"This is just an example of what's coming into our state every day. Our deputies are working around the clock to make sure we are taking these drugs off the streets before they make it to other cities across the nation. Our top priority is to make sure we keep the people of Pinal County and Arizona safe," said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a release.

