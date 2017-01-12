Some Arizona state employees allowed to bring infants to work

DES Administrative Ass't, Da'Vonna Shannon cares for her four month old daughter, Kenya, while meeting with her supervisor at a downtown Phoenix, Ariz. office. She is part of a new Infants at Work program. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12News)

PHOENIX - From the third floor of a large downtown office complex, the sound of a baby crying was unmistakable. It was coming from 4-month-old Kenya Barnes, who is a welcome addition to the people who work at this Phoenix Department of Economic Security office.

"It's fantastic," said DES manager Maribel Trujillo.

DES administrative assistant Da'Vonna Shannon has been bringing her daughter, Kenya, to the office since September, 2016--shortly after she was born. And by doing so, she says, her stress as a new mom was greatly reduced.

"You know, I don't want to leave my little baby who knows only me. I don't want to leave her with a stranger," Shannon said. "It was a huge stress relief. I had anxiety until I found out about this program," she said.

The Infant at Work program allows moms and dads to bring infants up to the age of six months to the office, or until they start crawling.

Shannon and Kenya show up to the office most days at 8 a.m. sharp, ready to work. And where mom goes, Kenya goes, too.

"I figured out the best ways I can, but everyday's a little different," Shannon said.

She said while Kenya is teething, she keeps a pacifier clipped to her onesie. And having a bottle close by keeps the hunger pains down.

A DES video shows clearly that Kenya's presence adds a little something special to everyone's day at DES.

"She brings about a great burst of positive energy, and people love just even getting a glimpse of her," Shannon said. "'Oh there's the baby! that made my day.' A thing as small as that gives people an extra pep in their step."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey calls the program "a win, win, win" for the state.

"Increased productivity, quality employees less likely to leave state service, and most important -- happy babies," he said.

According to the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, about 200 babies have been part of the Infant at Work program at the DHS offices over the last five years. DES has two babies currently coming into their Phoenix office near the capitol.

The Infant at Work program operates at no cost to the state.

(© 2017 KPNX)