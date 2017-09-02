Soldier declared dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Yemen is from Tucson

The Department of Defense declared a missing soldier dead Thursday after a Black Hawk helicopter crash occurred last week near Yemen. (Photo: U.S. Army)

The U.S. Department of Defense declared a missing soldier dead Thursday after a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed last week near Yemen.

Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez was previously listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown on Aug. 25. According to a DoD press release, Rivera-Lopez was involved in a training incident off the coast of Yemen, where the soldier was supporting U.S. Central Command operations.

Senator John McCain confirmed in a tweet Saurday that Rivera-Lopez was from Tucson.

Cindy & I send our condolences & heartfelt prayers to the friends & family of SSgt Rivera-Lopez of #Tucson. RIP. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 2, 2017

Later in the day, Senator Jeff Flake also expressed his condolences for Rivera-Lopez.

Cheryl and I express our deepest condolences to the family of Staff Sgt. Rivera-Lopez. You are in our prayers.

https://t.co/CHHtKVILZF — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 2, 2017

According to the U.S. Army, Rivera-Lopez was 31 years old. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rivera-Lopez enlisted in the Army in 2006 as a 15T, UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Repairer. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

The incident remains under investigation.

