Snow storm strands 44 Korean tourists near Grand Canyon

Bus stuck in the road waits for DPS to arrive. Jan. 23 2017 (Photo:DPS)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - A busload of Korean tourists was rescued by Department of Public Safety troopers Monday afternoon after getting stuck in mud during a snow storm.

The bus driver was driving to Page and took an alternate route along Forest Service Road 417, advised by a GPS device, DPS said in a release.

The route cut through Coconino National Forest. Upon realizing the road wasn't safe, the driver chose to turn back toward State Route 180.

That's when the bus got stuck in the mud.

Workers tried to move the bus with a heavy-duty tow truck, but that didn't work.

DPS said the bus had enough fuel to stay on and keep passengers warm.

Eventually, ADOT plowed the snow in the area and troopers and a citizen shuttled passengers to a DPS command post near SR 180 and FS 417.

DPS said a Williams School District bus later took the tourists back to the Phoenix area.

(© 2017 KPNX)