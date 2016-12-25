KPNX
Close

Snow fall in Flagstaff breaks Christmas Eve record

12 News , KPNX 7:34 PM. MST December 25, 2016

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The National Weather Services said the 10.1 inches of snow that fell at the Flagstaff airport Saturday Dec. 24 was a record.

Previous record was on 1914 with 4 inches of snow.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories