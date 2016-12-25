Close Snow fall in Flagstaff breaks Christmas Eve record 12 News , KPNX 7:34 PM. MST December 25, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The National Weather Services said the 10.1 inches of snow that fell at the Flagstaff airport Saturday Dec. 24 was a record.Previous record was on 1914 with 4 inches of snow. Copyright 2016 KPNX CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family stranded in forest survives storm Phoenix police release body camera video of deadly police encounter Family gifts homeless man a van to live in Pregnant Pita Jungle waitress tipped $900 Possible 'Midnight Mass' attack halted in AZ RAW VIDEO: Body cam footage shows Phoenix police shootout Holiday Heroes: Tempe grandmother Woman helps people pay their electric bills More Stories Mom rescued near Grand Canyon after walking 30 miles… Dec 23, 2016, 10:16 p.m. Top 12 Best after Christmas sales and deals 2016 Dec 26, 2016, 1:47 a.m. Gas prices slowly inching upwards Dec 26, 2016, 8:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs