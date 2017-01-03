Sky 12 over scene of plane crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Explanation behind new lights in the sky
-
RAW: Mysterious lights in the Phoenix sky
-
Mom's Death Streams On Facebook Live
-
Minimum wage increase could mean higher prices for consumers
-
Lenny's Burger: Arizona's best good, cheap burger
-
Utah boy, 2, saves twin from fallen dresser
-
Twin brothers born in different years
-
Phoenix PD identifies I-17 shooting suspect
-
Parents sue Apple
-
Annual Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff
More Stories
-
Phoenix-area mystery lights explained?Jan. 2, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Body of child found in pond during search for…Jan. 2, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Ford cancels Mexico plant, expands U.S. factoryJan. 3, 2017, 10:57 a.m.