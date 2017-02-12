Silver Alert: Woman with congestive heart failure missing

Shirley Ludwig (Photo: Cottonwood Police Department)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing 71-year-old woman with congestive heart failure.

Police said Shirley Ludwig went missing Saturday morning around 10 in the area of Whitetail run and Grey Fox Ridge in Cottonwood.

She was driving a beige 2014 Honda Accord with Arizona license plate BEK2325, police said.

Ludwig is described as a white woman standing around 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds and with brown hair and blue eyes. She is missing most of her hair.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Police said she also suffers from confusion and high blood pressure.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-634-4246.

