Silver alert for Scottsdale woman canceled after her body was found in Tonto National Forest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police issued a Silver alert on Saturday on an 87-year-old woman missing.
Doris Ventrello was last seen around 4:20 p.m., near 103rd Street and Morning Star Drive.
Today around 12:20 p.m., Mrs. Ventrello was found dead near her disable car approximately 30 miles east Sunset Point in the Tonto National Forest.
Investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2016 KPNX
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs