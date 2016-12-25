Silver alert for Scottsdale woman canceled after her body was found in Tonto National Forest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police issued a Silver alert on Saturday on an 87-year-old woman missing.

Doris Ventrello was last seen around 4:20 p.m., near 103rd Street and Morning Star Drive.

Today around 12:20 p.m., Mrs. Ventrello was found dead near her disable car approximately 30 miles east Sunset Point in the Tonto National Forest.

Investigation is ongoing.

