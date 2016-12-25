KPNX
Close

Silver alert for Scottsdale woman canceled after her body was found in Tonto National Forest

12 News , KPNX 7:57 PM. MST December 25, 2016

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police issued a Silver alert on Saturday on an 87-year-old woman missing.

Doris Ventrello was last seen around 4:20 p.m., near 103rd Street and Morning Star Drive.

Today around 12:20 p.m., Mrs. Ventrello was found dead near her disable car approximately 30 miles east Sunset Point in the Tonto National Forest.

Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories