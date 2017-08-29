Shoplifter arrested for secretly recording female victims
Flagstaff police arrested Christopher Yazzie for secretly recording females with his cellphone in clothing stores, video footage police uncovered when he was initially taken into custody for shoplifting charges.
KPNX 5:33 PM. MST August 29, 2017
