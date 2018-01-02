KPNX
Sheriff's office: Leak in cabin's gas furnace may have caused family's death

An El Mirage family of four were found dead inside a cabin in Parks, Arizona, according to Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

January 02, 2018

PARKS, Ariz. - Authorities in Coconino County found a family of four, including 3- and 4-year-old children, dead in a Parks cabin Monday.

The family was identified as the Capitanos from El Mirage: Anthony, 32, Megan, 32, Lincoln, 4, and Kingsley, 3.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a leak in the gas furnace may be the cause of their death.

CCSO said the Capitanos had reserved the cabin, owned by a friend of the family, for the holiday weekend.

Deputies received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Monday from a family friend who had not heard from the family for several days.

A Coconino County sheriff's deputy from the Williams Substation arrived at the cabin at 1:17 p.m. and reported smelling a strong odor of gas coming from the cabin.

Fire personnel from Ponderosa FD arrived at 1:43 p.m., put on protective breathing equipment and discovered the family inside.

