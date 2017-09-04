Sheriff's office: Chandler man fell 100 feet off rim of Oak Creek Canyon

The mountains above Slide Rock State Park in Oak Creek Canyon are majectic over the Arizona landmark. On July 3, the canyon will be closed to the public because of the danger of monsoon flooding. (Photo: Tom Tingle/The Republic)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A Valley man fell 100 feet off the rim of Harding Point at Oak Creek Canyon Monday, Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The man fell approximately 30 feet, rolled, and then fell an additional 50 feet, CCSO said.

Once search and rescue crews located the man, he was transported by air to Flagstaff Medical Center for his injuries. CCSO said he is 23 years old and from Chandler.

The man was hiking off trail with a group of people when he slipped. The group had been camping in the area.

A Department of Public ranger located the man just before noon.

CCSO is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fall.

© 2017 KPNX-TV