Sheriff: Family of 4 found dead in northern Arizona cabin

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

PARKS, Ariz. - Authorities in Coconino County found a family of four, including 3- and 4-year-old children, dead in a Parks cabin Monday.

The sheriff's office is investigating the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a release.

The family has been identified as the Capitianos: Anthony, 32, Meaghan, 32, Lincoln, 4, and Kingsley, 3.

Deputies received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Monday from a family friend who had not heard from the family for several days.

A Coconino County sheriff's deputy from the Williams Substation arrived at the cabin at 1:17 p.m. and reported smelling a strong odor of gas coming from the cabin.

Fire personnel from Ponderosa FD arrived at 1:43 p.m., put on protective breathing equipment and discovered the family inside.

The release from CCSO said the Capitiano family is from El Mirage.

© 2018 KPNX-TV