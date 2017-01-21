Shelter opened in Pine, AZ to help during the winter storms

American Red Cross logo

PINE, Ariz. – During the storms that caused power outages, the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter opened a shelter in Pine, AZ.

The Red Cross prepared a warming center for people affected by the storms of affected by the power outages in the area.

The preparation started on Thursday, before the storms hit.

The Red Cross wants to remind citizens to avoid using generators, grills, camp stove or other gas, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside their homes or any close areas.

