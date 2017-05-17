Several black bears spotted in Rim Country

A black bear seen near Payson in May 2017. (Photo: Joe Sayer/Az. Game & Fish)

PAYSON, Ariz.- Black bears may look cute and cuddly but those 200-pound balls of fur are not pets. Several bears have been sighted in the Rim Country near Payson and Star Valley. Rim Country typically has a very high number of black bears, according to Joe Sayer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Sayer said people are seeing more bears right now because many are juveniles, who have recently left their mothers, and are exploring the world on their own.

"The moms kick them free after they've been together for a couple of years," Sayer said. "Sometimes the juveniles will wander into campgrounds and get into mischief." Bears rarely attack people, he said they much prefer to turn and run away from humans.

Sayer said officials have seen 5 or 6 bears in the last two weeks. One bear was seen just this evening in the Blue Ridge area.

Another bear was seen walking down a street in Payson. Sayer said it appeared to be very old and sick. That bear was put down. Two others were left alone, and another was darted and relocated. One was seen rolling in the grass on someone's sprinkler, he said.

Which brings us to human interaction with bears. Sayer reminds people to take the following steps to prevent bears from wandering in to yards or raiding human trash.

1. Don't feed any wildlife. Bears are omnivorous, they eat anything, so anything you put out for elk or deer is fair game to bears.

2. Don't leave water standing outside your home or campsite.

3. Put your trash in bear-proof cans, or don't leave your garbage cans outside, even with a typical lid, for long.

4. If you're camping, keep food out of your tent.

If you happen to cross paths with a bear, remember they don't like to interact with people.

Make a lot of noise, jump up and down and the bear will probably turn around and run away.

You may also call Arizona Game and Fish at: 602-942-3000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV