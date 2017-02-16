Serial killers are on the menu at this Tucson restaurant

Burger from Serial Grillers in Tucson. (Photo: Instgram screenshot)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Their food is "to die for," but they don't actually want you to die. Their food's namesakes, however, have different tastes.

Serial Grillers Restaurant and Taproom has a menu inspired by murderers and horror movies from Hannibal, Dexter and Candyman to the Boston Strangler, Pennywise and Natural Born Killers.

"We are two brothers who had the idea of doing something a little different with our favorite foods," the website reads.

According to its website, the restaurant and its food truck have received numerous awards -- including from the Food Network, Forbes and the Cook Channel -- for its original, crazy take on tradition foods.

The restaurant is located at 5737 E. Speedway Boulevard in Tucson with a second location opening soon at River Road and La Cholla.

Would you take a bite out of this killer food?

#chuckyburger #jalapenopoppers #sriracharanch #cheddar #onioncrunch @luckylola13 A post shared by Serial Grillers (@serialgrillers) on Jul 26, 2013 at 11:53am PDT

