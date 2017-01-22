Senator John McCain will support the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State

Sen. John McCain (Photo: KPNX)

In a statement released to the media Sunday morning, Arizona Senator John McCain says he will support Rex Tillerson's nomination for Secretary of State.

McCain had previously expressed concern over Tillerson's ties to Russia.

Here is a copy of the statement:

"After careful consideration, and much discussion with Mr. Tillerson, we have decided to support his nomination to be Secretary of State. Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests."

"Now more than ever, with America's friends growing more discouraged and our enemies growing more emboldened, we need a Secretary of State who recognizes that our nation cannot succeed in the world by itself. We must strengthen our alliances and partnerships across the globe, and marshal them to defend our shared vision of world order. It is the American people more than anyone else who have benefited from this long tradition of U.S. global leadership. The views that Mr. Tillerson has expressed, both privately and publicly during the confirmation process, give us confidence that he will be a champion for a strong and engaged role for America in the world."

