Senate panel OKs good Samaritan bill for hot car rescues

PHOENIX (AP) - Legislation that would provide lawsuit protections for people who break into a car to rescue a child or animal has passed its first hurdle in the Arizona Legislature.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh's bill was approved unanimously by the Senate's Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 1001 now heads to a Senate debate.

The proposal got a shout-out from Gov. Doug Ducey in last week's state of the state address. He said good Samaritans who intercede to save a life shouldn't worry about being sued and he will sign the bill if it hits his desk.

Kavanagh says his bill has protections and requires a reasonable belief that there's real danger and that the person who breaks into a car call the authorities and wait for them to arrive.

