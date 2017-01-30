Sen. John McCain concerned about Trump's refugee ban

After weeks of holding out, Sen. John McCain said Sunday he would back President Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state.

PHOENIX - Arizona Sen. John McCain expressed his concerns about the president’s executive order to ban refugees from seven Middle East countries.

McCain is one of the many Republicans who doesn’t agree with the executive order about banning refugees.

The Arizona Senator posted on his Facebook page how the order is unclear to the departments to execute it.

Our government has a responsibility to defend our borders, but we must do so in a way that makes us safer and upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation. It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

McCain also mentioned that people with a green card should not be detained or sent back to another country.

We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.

And instead of helping the U.S., McCain said, the executive order will hurt the country on the fight against terrorism.

At this very moment, American troops are fighting side-by-side with our Iraqi partners to defeat ISIL. But this executive order bans Iraqi pilots from coming to military bases in Arizona to fight our common enemies. Our most important allies in the fight against ISIL are the vast majority of Muslims who reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred.

The Facebook post echoed a joint statement issued by McCain and South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham.

President Trump tweeted his response Sunday saying the joint statement was wrong and the two were "sadly weak on immigration."

"The two Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III," Trump said.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

(© 2017 KPNX)