See the Grand Canyon like never before in breathtaking timelapse

A still from a timelapse video of the Grand Canyon produced by the SKYGLOW project. (Photo: SKYGLOWPROJECT.com)

A wonder of the natural world that hosts millions and millions of visitors each year. The Grand Canyon is one of the most beautiful places in all of Arizona -- and that's just on a normal day.

A timelapse, which premiered on BBC Earth, starring our state's nickname namesake is making its rounds on the internet from Gizmodo to others and amazing people all along the way.

The video, produced, edited and shot by Harun Mehmedinovic as part of a project called SKYGLOW, features several incredible shots of the Grand Canyon, but a few standouts captured a rather rare occurrence of a cloud wave filling the canyon.

"On extremely rare days when cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation, form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion," the video's description reads.

"In what resembles something between ocean waves and fast clouds, Grand Canyon is completely obscured by fog, making the visitors feel as if they are walking on clouds."

Mehmedinovic, a professor at Northern Arizona University, said he put time into this spread out over a two-year period and has driven -- with fellow photographer Gavin Heffernan -- over 150,000 miles for the SKYGLOW project. The duo captured more than 500,000 photos with "countless nights of no sleep" in between.

"The fact that so many are appreciating our work makes all that worth it," he told 12 News in an email.

SKYGLOW is a viral crowdsourced video and photobook series that takes viewers on a visual journey exploring the beauty of the night sky with the hope of raising awareness for the damaging effects of light pollution. A project not too far from our hearts here at 12 News.

To view even more breathtaking timelapse videos and find out more information about the project and photographers, visit skyglowproject.com.

