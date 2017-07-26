Sedona successfully tests emergency siren system

(Photo: Halie Cook/KPNX) Emergency sirens were tested early Wednesday morning in Sedona to make the canyon safer for residents and visitors.

SEDONA, ARIZ. - The Sedona Fire District and Coconino County Emergency Management team successfully tested their emergency siren system early Wednesday morning.

The loud sirens are placed every few miles throughout Oak Creek Canyon and serve as a way to notify the public if there is an emergency happening in the area.

"The siren system is a large-scale, rapid way to alert the public of an emergency," said Ed Mezulis, battalion chief for the Sedona Fire District.

In the event of an emergency, the National Weather Service will call the Sedona Fire District and let them know they need to sound the alarm.

The siren will usually sound if there is a flash flood, fire or any other reason for evacuations.

With monsoon season in full swing, Mezulis says to always be aware of the weather going on in your area and if you hear the sirens, head to higher ground.

"If someone is recreating at the creek and hiked down to one of our swimming holes I would recommend they if they do hear the sirens that they make their way back to higher ground and make their back to the highway," he said.

When the sirens sound, the public is also encouraged to tune in to KAFF 930 AM or 92.9 FM for specific instructions.

Residents of Coconino County are also encouraged to register their phone numbers in the CodeRED emergency notification system at www.coconino.az.gov/emergency.

© 2017 KPNX-TV