Search paused for missing man caught in floodwaters at Arizona swimming hole

The aftermath of a deadly flash flood in Payson July 15, 2017. (Photo: Nancy Coto)

PAYSON, Ariz. - Search and rescue teams have paused their search Monday for a missing 27-year-old man caught in a flash flood at a popular Arizona swimming hole near Payson.

It's not clear when they will resume the search. The suspension is due to weather.

The search and rescue command post was back up and running around 6 a.m. Monday. The first rescue crew headed out around 7 a.m.

The man was part of a group of 14 family members and friends caught in the floodwaters Saturday at the Cold Springs swimming hole.

Gila County Sheriff's Office began the search and rescue operation around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said crews recovered the body of a 2-year-old Sunday afternoon. Among the nine confirmed deaths were two other girls ages 3 and 5, and a 13-year-old boy.

On Monday, officials released the names of those found dead over the weekend:

• 13-year-old Jonathan Leon

• 5-year-old Mia Garnica

• 3-year-old Emily Garnica

• 7-year-old Danial Garnica

• 19-year-old Javier Raya-Garcia

• 57-year-old Selia Garcia Castaneda

• 2-year-old Erica Raya-Garcia

• 24-year-old Maribel Raya-Garcia

• 27-year-old Mara Raya-Garcia

Authorities said 29-year-old Julio Garcia, 28-year-old Esthela Atondo, 8-year-old Acis Garcia and 1-year-old Marina Garcia survived the incident after being rescued.

A teen trapped by the floodwaters spoke to 12 News calling the experience “heartbreaking” after witnessing rescue crews carrying a body bag along the trail.

Several agencies, volunteers and K-9 unites have since joined the search for the last missing victim.





© 2017 KPNX-TV