Search on for inmate who escaped from the Pima County jail

Noah Pizano (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they're searching for an inmate who has escaped from the Pima County jail.

County Sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Noah Pizano escaped about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Details of how he escaped aren't immediately available.

Sheriff's officials say Pizano was booked into the jail Monday night.

He was being held on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant for organized retail theft and misdemeanor counts of false reporting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They say sheriff's deputies and Tucson police now are searching for Pizano in the neighborhoods and vicinity surrounding the jail.

