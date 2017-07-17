Search for missing man near Payson suspended due to weather conditions
Search and rescue efforts were suspended for Hector Miquel Garnica due to weather conditions. Garnica has been missing since Saturday and was part of the group of family members who were caught in floodwaters at the Cold Springs swimming hole.
KPNX 4:26 PM. MST July 17, 2017
