Search continues for missing Texas hiker at Grand Canyon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plane crash near Deer Valley Airport
-
Armed suspect shot, killed by customer during robbery at Walgreens
-
Boy gets fidget spinner surgically removed from his finger
-
Grand Canyon operates search-and-rescue drones
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Mother claims school letter body-shamed child
-
Mesa football coach dies after a bar fight
-
RAW VIDEO: Missing toddler found dead in canal
-
Plane crash near Deer Valley Airport
-
Scottsdale officer saves man's life with NARCAN
More Stories
-
Woman shot in Glendale road rage incidentAug. 2, 2017, 6:16 p.m.
-
Texas woman hiking with children reported missing in…Aug. 2, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
Valley girl with rare disease set for groundbreaking…Aug. 2, 2017, 7:17 p.m.