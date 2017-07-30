Search and Rescue helping 26 hikers stuck in Sabino Canyon

Flash flooding stranded 26 hikers at the start of the trail to Seven Falls/Bear Canyon. They couldn't get across to the parking lot. (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue unit are helping 26 hikers stranded in Sabino Canyon.

A Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association are also helping in the effort, according to PCSD.

The hikers are stuck at the start of the trail to Seven Falls/Bear Canyon due to flash flooding. They can't get across to the parking lot.

PCSD said no one is in immediate danger.

