Scottsdale family killed in plane crash north of Payson

Aerial footage of the plane crash north of Payson on Jan. 3, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PAYSON, Ariz. - Crews searching the wreckage of a small plane crash north of Payson Tuesday morning discovered four bodies inside.

The Cessna 210 was reported overdue on its flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.

A Scottsdale police report said the plane carried a woman, man and two teenage girls, 12 and 14 years old.

Scottsdale lawyer Michael Maledon confirmed Tuesday afternoon that his law partner Eric Falbe and Falbe's family were the four people killed in a small plane crash near Payson Tuesday morning.

The Great Hearts Academies, a charter school network, released the following statement:

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the Falbe family for their tragic loss, and to our grieving Cicero Prep students and teachers. Great Hearts will make grief counselors available for both employees and students when school resumes on Monday."

Falbe's children were students at Cicero Preparatory Academy, a Great Hearts school.

According to the police report, it was a trip the family made every year and Scottsdale police were called to the Scottsdale Airport where a man was looking for his son-in-law, daughter and two grandchildren.

Their private plane had not arrive at their destination.

The man told police it was not unlikely for them to decide to drive at the last minute, but a photo sent through Snapchat from one of the girl's cellphones to her mother confirmed to police they decided to fly.

According to the police report, information later obtained by the investigators showed the plane ascended from Scottsdale and quickly descended off the radar near Payson.

Pings on the family cellphones placed them approximately 14 miles east of Strawberry, Arizona where a DPS ranger located a possible crash site.

Three bodies were initially found during a search of the wreckage.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office located the fourth body later in the day.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

