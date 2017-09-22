Russian government targeted Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, DHS says

The Russian government has targeted the Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan.
Reagan tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.
DHS has let us know that the Russian government targeted our voter registration systems in 2016. I'll recieve a detailed briefing soon.— Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) September 22, 2017
According to DHS, Arizona was one of 21 states targeted in the hack, though in most cases the systems were not breached.
Illinois was the only state reporting that hackers succeeded in breaching its voter systems, the Associated Press reported.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs