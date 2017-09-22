Russian government targeted Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, DHS says

Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The Russian government has targeted the Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

Reagan tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.

DHS has let us know that the Russian government targeted our voter registration systems in 2016. I'll recieve a detailed briefing soon. — Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) September 22, 2017

According to DHS, Arizona was one of 21 states targeted in the hack, though in most cases the systems were not breached.

Illinois was the only state reporting that hackers succeeded in breaching its voter systems, the Associated Press reported.

