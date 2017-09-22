KPNX
Russian government targeted Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, DHS says

12 News , KPNX 3:15 PM. MST September 22, 2017

The Russian government has targeted the Arizona voter registration systems in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

Reagan tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.

According to DHS, Arizona was one of 21 states targeted in the hack, though in most cases the systems were not breached.

Illinois was the only state reporting that hackers succeeded in breaching its voter systems, the Associated Press reported.

