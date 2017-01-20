Roads to Four Peaks, Mt. Ord recreation areas closed due to snow

Snow on Four Peaks taken from the Superstition Mountains on Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo: Samantha Escamilla)

The National Forest Service and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have closed all of the roads leading into the Four Peaks and Mt. Ord recreation areas in the Tonto National Forest.

MCSO says the closure is due to snow, inclement weather and hazardous conditions.

The roads will be closed until further notice.

