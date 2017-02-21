Road sensors help ADOT monitor Northern Arizona road conditions

Senors along I-40 help ADOT monitor how icy the roads get up north. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Driving along I-40 in Northern Arizona, you may not realize you're driving on top of high-tech road sensors.

“There are a number of tools that we have to manage winter maintenance. I-40 is critical because it’s one of the busiest interstates in the nation. Interstate commerce coming across I-40, the volume is tremendous," said Mark Trennepohl, winter operations support manager.

“These sensors we’re talking about are another tool for us to use, combined with weather forecasting, combined with our automatic vehicle location technology that we have on our plow trucks that actually tells us what the plow trucks are doing in regards to chemicals. All of those things put together are of great benefit to us," Trennepohl said.

Three sites along I-40 were recently upgraded.

A pair of sensors, one on the road surface and one underground, help ADOT monitor what chemicals are currently on the roadway and the likelihood of ice forming.

There are currently 17 "Road Weather Information Systems" across the state.

Trennepohl said there is currently a plan to implement similar sensors along I-17, but the plan is currently awaiting funding.

