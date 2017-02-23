Rescue dog spreading joy at Flagstaff senior living community

Sasha is a rescue dog making an impact at a Flagstaff senior living community. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The Peaks Senior Living Community in Flagstaff has a new resident.

“We’re super excited to introduce Sasha. She is from Second Chance. We’ve been working with Second Chance for about a year to find the perfect house dog for The Peaks," said Leah Veschio, the director of community outreach at The Peaks.

“It just adds the personal touch. The moment you touch her and pet her, it’s just really peaceful and you feel a lot of joy," said resident Cindy Doyen.

Just three weeks ago, Sasha was rescued from Second Chance Center for Animals. After a few weeks of training, she’s become comfortable in her new home.



“There is a lot of research out there that shows how pet therapy is a benefit for when people are down or not feeling well. So just having that interaction with the residents, and even our staff is really comforting," said Veschio. “You can imagine having to be in a rehab session or moving into an assisted living facility that there are challenges to that, trying to get used to the environment. And we find that the dog is very helpful in bringing peace and realizing that this is their home.”

And it’s safe to say Sasha is already a huge hit among the community.

“Everybody is walking her. She's probably had more walks than she had in her entire life," said Veschio.

“She’s kind and she’s loving. It’s something that you can’t describe even when you hug the dog," said Doyen.

